Third man arrested in connection with arson attack on family home

Ellen GoughJuly 4, 2025 4:55 pm

A third man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a family home in Ballyfermot in May.

Gardaí investigating criminal damage by fire that occurred at a residence on Landen Road in Ballyfermot on May 21, arrested a teenager on Friday afternoon, July 4.

Two males, a man in his 20s and another teenager, were arrested on Thursday, July 3 in connection with the arson attack.

Being treated as a case of mistaken identity by gardaí, the fire destroyed the family’s home and resulted in the death of their pet dog.

The two males arrested on Thursday were charged later that evening.

The man in his 20s appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this Friday morning, while the teenager also appeared before the Children’s Court at the same time.

The third male arrested, a juvenile in his teens, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

