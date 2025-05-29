Gardai investigate arson attack on innocent family
GARDAI continue to investigate an arson attack in Ballyfermot, which has forced an innocent family from their home, reports Maurice Garvey.
The Burke family had to flee for their lives on the night of May 21, following the attack on Landen Road in Ballyfermot, which is being treated as a case of mistaken identity.
AUTHORMark Keane
