Gardai investigate arson attack on innocent family
The Burke family outside their home on Landen Road. Photo: Maurice Garvey

Mark KeaneMay 29, 2025 4:31 pm

GARDAI continue to investigate an arson attack in Ballyfermot, which has forced an innocent family from their home, reports Maurice Garvey.

The Burke family had to flee for their lives on the night of May 21, following the attack on Landen Road in Ballyfermot, which is being treated as a case of mistaken identity.

