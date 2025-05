A DOG park will be installed in Ballymount Park, Kingswood in the summer after a successful local campaign, reports Alessia Micalizzi.

“A campaign for a dog park was formed last year in the hopes of securing investment in the years ahead, since our community in Kingswood has a lot of dog owners who need a dedicated space to let their dogs run off leash,” explained Councillor Jess Spear (PBP) who supported the campaign.