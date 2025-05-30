Search
Local Faces: Liam McDonald
Liam McDonald is master of Urban Silat

Local Faces: Liam McDonald

Echo StaffMay 30, 2025 11:15 am

Upon meeting Firhouse resident Liam McDonald, one thinks ‘what a nice guy. A humble, soft-spoken gentleman.’

He very much is all of those things, but he also is ‘Guru’ Liam McDonald, master of Urban Silat, a martial art which focuses upon self defense.

Read More


Re-opening of entrances in park planned for summer

Tallaght

Entrances to Tymon Park that were closed for flood alleviation works will be re-opened to the public throughout the summer.As the Office...

Student filmmakers take first place in The Right Focus Awards

Tallaght

A GROUP of young filmmakers from Kingswood Community College took first place in the Post Primary category at Trócaire’s The Right Focus...

Volunteer group discuss ‘gaps’ in community health services

Tallaght

A PODCAST launched by the Jobstown Family Centre will shed light on people who felt “disregarded” in healthcare settings. On Thursday, May...

Dog park will be installed this summer to the delight of people in Kingswood

Tallaght

A DOG park will be installed in Ballymount Park, Kingswood in the summer after a successful local campaign, reports Alessia Micalizzi. “A...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST