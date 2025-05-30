Food with passion: Strawberries & Cream Tiramisu

I promised to bring you this recipe a few weeks back but found it difficult to source lady fingers!

I eventually managed to source some and whipped up this delicious Summer themed dessert for my family over the weekend.

I love traditional Tiramisu, but some people are not a fan of coffee so this version is the perfect alternative, that’s light, fresh, and so easy to make.

A great get ahead dessert for feeding a crowd and perfect for this time of year especially with Wimbledon only around the corner.

This is my last recipe before I take my summer break, don’t worry I will be back in September, but what a show stopping dessert recipe to finish up on!

Not only does the Tiramisu taste delicious it’s so colourful and inviting, but strawberries for me are also the quintessential summer fruit and are at the very best at this time of year.

Ingredients: (Serves 2-4 people depending how hungry you are)

500g of fresh strawberries (two punnets) keep some back for decorating.

500ml double cream

2 packets of lady fingers (you won’t need all of them depending on the dish you are using)

250g Mascarpone

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

60g castor sugar

1 tablespoon of cornflour

1.5 tablespoons of butter

Juice of one lemon

Strawberry Curd:

250g chopped strawberries.

30g castor sugar

Juice of half a lemon

1 tablespoon of cornflour

1.5 tablespoon butter

Strawberry coulis:

250g strawberries

30g castor sugar

Juice of half a lemon

Mascarpone Cream

500ml double cream

250g mascarpone cream

Teaspoon of vanilla extract

Method:

Place all the curd ingredients in a processor and blitz until smooth. Then pass through a sieve over a pot on a medium heat to remove all the seeds. Bring to a simmer until nice and smooth and thick. Remove from the heat, add the butter and allow to cool. To make the strawberry coulis, place all the ingredients into the processor and blitz, then pour into a large bowl. This will be used to dip the lady fingers in Whip up the mascarpone cream until thickened. Then to build the Tiramisu, soak each lady finger in strawberry coulis one at a time, don’t over soak them, and place in a layer into your serving dish. Pop on some chopped strawberries, then place a layer of mascarpone cream on top, repeat this again and then on final layer spread over the strawberry curd and place into the fridge to set for at least 4 hours or overnight if you have time. Decorate on top with some fresh strawberries, serve and enjoy!

Strawberries and cream are the perfect accompaniment and especially in Summer.

I served this for dessert after Sunday lunch and it went down a storm.

I went back for seconds, it’s so fresh, light, and delicious and no doubt a new dessert recipe I will return to repeatedly throughout the summer months.

It’s time for a mid summer break from my recipes but I will be back in September.

Thank you everyone for your support and kind words.

I love to hear from people who have tried my recipes and I hope they inspire all budding cooks to get into the kitchen and give them a bash!

Happy cooking and have a great summer everyone 😊 JP.