St Joseph’s Pipe Band playing in Croke Park on Sunday during the All-Ireland Football quarter-finals Photo by James Crombie/Inpho

This was important not just for the band but for the profile of Irish pipe bands in general,” said Tim Farrelly, director of Clondalkin’s St Joseph’s Pipe Band.

St Joseph’s Pipe Band provided the entertainment during Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals double-header at Croke Park.