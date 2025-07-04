Major upgrades in Lucan include redevelopment of Village Green

WATCH:

Part of the major upgrades in Lucan village are due to be completed in the coming months.

A senior council official has said that the Lucan Demesne works, to redevelop the former Lucan Demesne car park into “a high-quality public space”, are scheduled to be completed by September.

According to Andrew O’Mullane, senior executive engineer at South Dublin County Council, the contractor has “commenced paving and preparation of the planting areas along the roadside of the site”.

Mr O’Mullane was responding in writing to a question from Cllr Caroline Brady (FG) at the Lucan / Palmerstown / North Clondalkin Area Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 24.

Cllr Brady had requested “the inclusion of a headed item to provide a comprehensive update to the committee on the Lucan Village Enhancement bundle of projects to include whether each project will be completed within budget, a breakdown of the tasks involved, associated challenges and dependencies, the status of remaining tasks, and the anticipated completion date”.

In his report, Mr O’Mullane also detailed the progress on the Liffey Promenade and Village Green projects included under the Lucan Village Enhancement bundle.

“Planting is taking place” along the Liffey Promenade, which comprised of improved step access from the Liffey Bridge and Watery Lane entrances to the promenade, with an “upgraded junction” also set to be installed on Main Street at the Watery Lane entrance.

“The most extensive works are located at Lucan Village Green and provide for a substantial redevelopment of the Village Green area,” he continued.

“At this time the amphitheatre sub-structure is in place and the contractor is preparing traffic management plans for the installation of high-quality pedestrian crossing points to link the Village Green to Main Street, Lucan House and Leixlip Road.”

Mr O’Mullane highlighted two issues that have had a major impact on the delivery of the Lucan Village Green works, which were “restricted access relating to carrying out works in the Griffeen River as stipulated by Inland Fisheries, and availability of resources to switch over and underground cables following winter storms”.

“While these events have impacted the scheduling of works the impact on the delivery of the scheme is not yet determined.”

“A headed item regarding the Lucan Village Enhancement Schemes will be brought to the next Area Committee meeting in September,” he added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

