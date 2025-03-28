Search
Citywest Hotel receive €68.27m to house Ukrainians and IP applicants
Citywest Hotel

Citywest Hotel receive €68.27m to house Ukrainians and IP applicants

Maurice GarveyMarch 28, 2025 11:20 am

CITYWEST Hotel received €68.27m from the Irish State in 2024 for accommodating Ukrainians and International Protection (IP) applicants.

Latest quarterly figures published by the Department of Children indicate that Citywest received an average of €1.3m per week last year for accommodation services.

