Citywest Hotel receive €68.27m to house Ukrainians and IP applicants
CITYWEST Hotel received €68.27m from the Irish State in 2024 for accommodating Ukrainians and International Protection (IP) applicants.
Latest quarterly figures published by the Department of Children indicate that Citywest received an average of €1.3m per week last year for accommodation services.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
