A young Dublin mother who died shortly after giving birth to her second child saved the lives of six other people through the donation of her organs, an inquest has heard, reports Sean McCarthaigh.

Saoirse McElvaney (26) of Windmill Road, Crumlin died at St James’s Hospital in Dublin on October 7, 2022 – two days after she became unresponsive while suffering a seizure at home when she was 36 weeks pregnant.