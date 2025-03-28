Search
RAMS raise nearly €1,938 for Irish Cancer Society

March 28, 2025

THE Retired Active Men’s Social (RAMS) in Rhythm of Newcastle raised €1,938 for the Irish Cancer Society marking Daffodil Day.

Their weekend performance at The Square Shopping Centre was well-received by shoppers of any age who stopped to enjoy and sing along while also contributing to the cause.

“We have known so many members’ friends, and family who have passed away due to cancer.

“The Irish Cancer Society is a charity which is close to our hearts,” said the RAMS.

