WorkIQ hosts vibrant launch event for Eva Kelly’s Art Scarf

From left to right: Sile Coleman, South Dublin Libraries, Lisa Simpson, WorkIQ, Cliodhna O Byrne, Deputy CEO South Dublin Chamber, Eva Kelly, Artist and Liz Gillis, Historian and author

ADVERTORIAL

LAST WEEK, WorkIQ was abuzz with excitement as they hosted a special gathering to unveil the latest creation from renowned Dublin based illustrator, Eva Kelly.

The event marked the official launch of Eva’s Art Scarf, a stunning piece that beautifully blends artistic expression with wearable fashion.

Eva Kelly, a professional illustrator and member of Illustrators Ireland, is known for her unique blend of hand drawn ink and brush, printmaking, and digital collage.

Her work is deeply rooted in storytelling, community, and connection, which was evident in the launch of her latest project, “Bold Women.”

“Bold Women” is an illustration project designed for International Women’s Day 2025, celebrating Irish women from literature, politics, science, mythology, and activism.

The scarves mark the contributions of women who have shaped the fabric of Irish identity from revolutionary times to contemporary Ireland.

The background texture of the scarves is made from rubbings of old stones and carvings at the Hill of Tara, reflecting Ireland’s rich history and adding a spiritual quality.

Each scarf features elements of Earth, Fire, Water, and Air, symbolized by animals: Bull (Earth), Salmon (Water), Raven (Air), and Stag (Fire).

These elements represent the strength, resilience, and beauty of women.

The launch event was attended by a diverse group of art enthusiasts, Eva’s students, and members of the local community.

Guests were treated to an evening of creativity and inspiration, with Eva herself present to share insights into her artistic process and the inspiration behind the scarf.

Another highlight of the evening was a talk by historian and author Liz Gillis, who shared fascinating stories about the Irish women featured on the scarf, adding depth and context to Eva’s artwork.

The collaboration with WorkIQ began with a conversation at their free business event Seed to Success, highlighting the importance of supporting the business side of creative practices.

The event was kindly sponsored by South Dublin Libraries and WorkIQ with special thanks to Cliodhna O Byrne, Deputy CEO South Dublin Chamber for opening the event.