€60,000 spent on Tallaght St Patrick’s Day parade
The main stage in Tallaght Village and the TV crew standing on the road

Alessia MicalizziMarch 28, 2025 11:59 am

South Dublin County Council spent €60,000 to bring the St Patrick’s Day Parade back to Tallaght and granted over €21,000 to groups running parades across South Dublin.

With an estimated attendance of 20,000 people, the comeback of Tallaght St Patrick’s Parade after six years was a great success.

