€60,000 spent on Tallaght St Patrick’s Day parade
South Dublin County Council spent €60,000 to bring the St Patrick’s Day Parade back to Tallaght and granted over €21,000 to groups running parades across South Dublin.
With an estimated attendance of 20,000 people, the comeback of Tallaght St Patrick’s Parade after six years was a great success.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
