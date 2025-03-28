Sean’s dream to be elected President of Dodder Anglers

Sean Goulding was elected president of the Dodder Anglers Association. He is pictured at the weir at Firhouse

“It was a lifetime dream of mine,” said the newly elected president of the Dodder Anglers Association, who has been involved with the group since he was eight.

Sean Goulding (75) “grew up by the Dodder and the Firhouse Weir,” with fishing always being an important part of his life.

“My father got me into it, we were so close to the river. He used to walk me along it from a very young age.”

The Dodder Anglers Association was formed in 1958, and Sean has been a member since 1964.

“All this time we tried to look after the Dodder as best as we could. I’ve always wanted to be president, it’s a really good outcome,” he said.

One of the largest in Europe, the group counts 1,300 members, 1,000 seniors and 300 juniors.

According to Sean, preserving the Dodder was “the main ambition” leading to the formation of the Association, and still is today.

“We’ve always had cases of pollution, and when building exploded in Tallaght, a pipe was going directly into the Dodder. Luckily that was solved.

“I’d say if it wasn’t for the Dodder Anglers, the river wouldn’t be as it is today. There are many other good groups doing clean ups today, but we go back to way before.

“You can find salmon in the lower Dodder, and I don’t know of any European city’s river where you could see this.”

The Anglers also take care of stocking the river by buying from Inland Fisheries Ireland with their community-raised funds, organise local competitions and train young people who want to get into fishing.

Sean’s son has already been passed on the passion and regularly takes part in competitions all over Ireland like his dad.

As president, Sean will be called to represent the association in all formal occasions and to keep all their efforts to preserve the Dodder going.

“I am a fishing representative nationally, but the Dodder will always be my home river,” he said.

The Dodder Anglers are holding a Family Day on the Lower Dodder Road on Sunday, March 30, where they will stock the river and teach young people how to fish.

New members are always welcome, with the membership fee being €10 for adults and €5 for juniors.