Martin to embark on one of toughest races in the world

“I WANT to inspire as many people as possible,” said a 32-year-old man who will embark on an eleven day, 250km marathon in the Moroccan desert.

A HVAC engineer and father to a five-year-old boy, Fettercairn man Martin Shaw overcame his most difficult challenge when he quit cocaine nearly three years ago.

Since then, he has been taking on multiple marathons, and made it to the Everest Base Camp, to prove that “no matter how low you’ve been, it’s possible to turn your life around.”

On April 4, he will start the ‘Marathon Des Sables Legendary,’ one of the toughest races in the world featuring 11 days in Morocco, including 9 days in the desert, with a course of approximately 250 km spread over 6 stages.

Extreme temperatures make the challenge even tougher.

“It’s supposed to be in the 40s [degrees] every day and go down to 3 at night.

“I had to get a lot of sun exposure to be prepared,” said Martin.

This adventure is also conducted in self-sufficiency, where participants carry all their gear and food, except for water and the tent.

“It’s a lot of time on your feet, carrying everything yourself.”

As for the running, Martin said he has been doing “flat out training” for the past eight months.

When he was fighting addiction, he learned to “endure stuff when you feel at rock bottom,” which now helps him with every new challenge arising.

“I just tell myself that these are nowhere near as difficult as that one,” he said, as he aims at reaching the peak of Mount Everest one day.

While inspiring people who are currently struggling with addiction or mental health conditions, he will also fundraise for causes that are close to his heart and make a difference where he grew up.

Martin is looking at raising €5,000 for Connect4, a service for young people at risk in West Tallaght, and €5,000 for Suzanne House, a care centre for children with complex medical needs in Tallaght village.

“I wish I had something like that when I was that age,” he said about Connect4, “I see them walking around the streets and what they do really resonates with me.”

“My uncle went through the same situation some of those children are in.

“Places like that can really be a home away from home,” he added about Suzanne House.

Talking to people who he hopes will find inspiration in his race, Martin added, “I want them to know that a better life is waiting for them and that, with determination, the right support, and the willingness to reach out for help, anything is achievable.

“I think when people don’t seek help, it’s because they feel alone or not understood.

“But it’s okay to ask for support and when you ask it to the right people, everything changes.”

Martin is sponsored by the St John of God Foundation who helped him with the essential kit for the Marathon Des Sables.

To support Martin’s cause, visit and donate at GoFundMe HERE.