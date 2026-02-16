Citywest office facility on the market

A prestigious headquarters, logistics and office facility located in Citywest is now on the market for sale or for lease.

34 Magna Avenue, Magna Business Park, Citywest is a prime logistics or industrial facility with superb staff amenities extending to approximately 149,665 sq ft and is available for immediate occupation.

The high bay logistics facility of steel portal frame construction, with a clear internal height of approximately 12 metres, incorporates 14 dock levellers and two level access doors, with 17 HGV parking spaces.

The quality three storey office and staff facilities building extends to 11,955 sq ft, finished to include suspended ceilings incorporating recessed light fittings, plastered and painted walls, perimeter trunking with power and data points

Magna Business Park is part of the wider Citywest development and benefits from 24/7 on-site security patrols, CCTV and high quality landscaping.

Citywest is an established location for warehouse occupiers within close proximity to Citywest Business Campus, Southwest Business Park and Magna Business Park

Just 9 minutes walk from 34 Magna Avenue, and with its own LUAS Stop, Citywest Shopping Centre provides a wealth of staff amenities unrivalled by other industrial & logistics developments.

The subject property is also a six-minute drive to the Naas Road N7 and the M50 linking the property to the wider Dublin area as well as Cork, Limerick and Waterford

There is excellent access via public transport for staff such as Dublin Bus and the LUAS from the nearby Citywest stop.

The unit is available to let under a new long term lease agreement.