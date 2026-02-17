St Mark’s showcase creativity and commitment to languages

Students from St Mark’s Community School were crowned runners-up of the #ThinkLanguages Champion Team Final 2025 following an exciting nationwide competition celebrating language learning, teamwork, and cultural creativity among senior cycle students

The national final of the #ThinkLanguages Champion Team of the Year competition took place at The Clock Tower in the Department of Education and Youth, marking a vibrant celebration of language learning.

Three finalists’ teams made up of transition year students from across Ireland, including a team from our St Mark’s Community School Tallaght, showcased their creativity and commitment to languages, with Ennistymon Community School, Clare crowned winners on the day.