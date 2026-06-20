Citywest rezoning approved while St Edmundsbury is saved

A special council meeting on Friday to discuss the rezoning of land across the county ran late into the evening, with councillors debating a series of motions that will shape future development in key growth areas.

The most significant decision of the night centred on Citywest, where councillors agreed to approve rezoning plans. However, the approval comes with conditions aimed at supporting community infrastructure. The development must include sports facilities, playing pitches, and a public park, reflecting concerns about balancing housing expansion with recreational amenities.

In contrast, a proposal to rezone lands at St Edmundsbury in Lucan was rejected, effectively safeguarding the site from residential development.

Several other sites were successfully rezoned as part of the meeting. These included Ballynakelly in Newcastle, Adamstown SDZ West, Tubber Lane, and St Edmondstown Road, all of which are now positioned to contribute to future housing and development needs.

However, not all proposals received backing. The Finnstown Castle site was notably excluded from rezoning, following deliberations among councillors.

The meeting, which extended well into the evening, involved extensive discussion and consideration of multiple motions. A second meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday to continue discussions.