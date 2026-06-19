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€1 billion fund to support local authorities deliver housing projects
Killinarden Foothills will benefit from the fund

€1 billion fund to support local authorities deliver housing projects

James Roulston MooneyJune 19, 2026 1:34 pm

The Government announced a new €1 billion Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund to support local authorities to deliver housing projects, including Killinarden Foothills.

Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage James Browne TD announced a new €1bn fund to back 82 “shovel ready” housing projects led by local authorities across the country, including the 635-home Foothills development and the Cherry Orchard Affordable Housing Project.

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