€1 billion fund to support local authorities deliver housing projects
The Government announced a new €1 billion Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund to support local authorities to deliver housing projects, including Killinarden Foothills.
Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage James Browne TD announced a new €1bn fund to back 82 “shovel ready” housing projects led by local authorities across the country, including the 635-home Foothills development and the Cherry Orchard Affordable Housing Project.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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