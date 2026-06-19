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Guide price of €3.6m for industrial unit in Citywest

Guide price of €3.6m for industrial unit in Citywest

Echo StaffJune 19, 2026 1:28 pm

AN INDUSTRIAL unit in Kingswood Drive, Citywest has come on the market with a price of €3.6 million.

This light industrial and warehouse and office facility is a rare opportunity to purchase a vacant possession in Citywest.

Some of the features include LED lighting and gas fired heating, fully fitted staff accommodation, 38 designated car parking spaces and dedicated sub-station.

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