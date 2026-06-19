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Plans are lodged for extension to Luas depot at the Red Cow
An artist impression of Red Cow Luas depot extension

Plans are lodged for extension to Luas depot at the Red Cow

Echo StaffJune 19, 2026 1:24 pm

Permission has been sought for a new 1,367sqm Luas depot extension at the Red Cow with two new Luas maintenance lanes and a new control room.

Transport Infrastrucure Ireland has lodged an application to extend their Luas depot by the Red Cow Park and ride stop off the Naas Road to increase the number of maintenance lanes at the location from six to eight and create a new central control room on site.

The Red Cow depot is the main depot for the Red Line service since the tram was first run in September 2004, and the existing control centre at the sight oversees all Luas operations.

The upgrade to the depot is expected to take three years to complete, according to the TII website and is understood to have a budget between €25m and €50m expected to be attached to it.

To create the new control room, an extension to the first floor of the building is sought, while the extension of existing maintenance lanes three and four is also sought, alongside the proposed new additions.

The new central control room at the local depot will be complemented by escape stairs and a lift.

TII has also asked for permission to install solar panels on the depot, in both the new and existing areas, as part of this proposed development, along the provision of a new ESB substation and all associated site development and ancillary works.

A visual assessment report shows changes to the parking area located behind the depot including new pedestrian marking, as well as the extension’s planned shape and exterior.

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