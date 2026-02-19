Citywise students ‘powerful act of bravery and self-expression’
Eight teenagers from across Tallaght took part in a special showcase to share their stories and demonstrate skills they had learned during weeks of public speaking classes.
The students from Citywise Education, a not-for-profit youth centre in Jobstown that runs education, sporting and personal development programmes to help young people reach their potential, took part in four weeks of a public speaking programme organised by James Lumumba, a life coach and mental health advocate.