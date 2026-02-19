Parking signs in Marlfield removed
Signs enforcing a new parking permit system that has been introduced against the wishes of residents in a Kiltipper estate appear to have been removed in protest.
Residents in the Marlfield estate off Kiltipper Road received a letter from the estate management company on Wednesday, January 14, informing them that a new permit-based parking system would be introduced less than three weeks later, on Tuesday, February 3.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Plans to rezone 15 sites for housingNews
South Dublin County Council will begin a public consultation process for 15 sites they seek to rezone as residential to meet housing...
Newlands, Belgard and Grange Castle sites part of ‘long term development’News
A number of sites that had been previously proposed for rezoning as residential have been earmarked as “future strategic long-term development areas”.The...
€2.5 million is allocated for roadworks repairs and projectsNews
Almost €2.5 million in funding has been allocated for 147 roadworks repairs and projects around Tallaght for 2026.A portion has also been...
45 gardai assigned to stations in South DublinNews
Over forty new Gardaí have been assigned to stations across south Dublin following the first Garda graduations of the year.100 men and...
AUTHORJames Reynolds
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.