Parking signs in Marlfield removed

James ReynoldsFebruary 19, 2026 11:22 am

Signs enforcing a new parking permit system that has been introduced against the wishes of residents in a Kiltipper estate appear to have been removed in protest.

Residents in the Marlfield estate off Kiltipper Road received a letter from the estate management company on Wednesday, January 14, informing them that a new permit-based parking system would be introduced less than three weeks later, on Tuesday, February 3.

