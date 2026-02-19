Drugs worth €43,000 seized by gardai

The drugs seized by gardai on Tuesday. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Gardai seized €43,000 worth of suspected Drugs in Clondalkin while on routine patrol and follow up searches on Tuesday evening.

While on routine patrol in the Belgard area of Clondalkin, Gardaí identified a car as having no tax and insurance at approximately 10.15pm on Tuesday.

During a subsequent search Gardaí found €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis in the car, subject to analysis.

The two occupants of the car, a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and detained at a Garda Station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

During a follow-up search under warrant of a property in Tallaght, Gardaí seized a further quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €20,000, along with €3,000 worth of suspected cocaine and a sum of cash.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Both the man and the woman who were arrested have since been charged.

They are due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court today.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.