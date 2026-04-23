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Clean-up in the Springfield estate was a ‘roaring success’
Residents are cleaning up the Springfield area

Clean-up in the Springfield estate was a ‘roaring success’

James Roulston MooneyApril 23, 2026 4:08 pm

OVER 60 Springfield residents took part in the latest clean-up of their estate in Tallaght, with more than 45 bags of litter collected as part of their spring-clean on Saturday.

Families and other members of the community in Springfield, Tallaght, cleaned up takeway wrappers and more from their pavements, and neighbours also helped with cutting the grass verges outside their homes.

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