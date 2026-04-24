‘My Cottage Community’ new music blog

“IT emphasises an ‘old school’ vibe of shared songs, stories, kitchen sessions, and house concerts,” explains Tallaght musician Shane O Fearghail.

His new idea for his monthly online ‘My Cottage Community’ blog is a grassroots music initiative launched in early March 2026 via Patreon.

This initiative is designed to foster direct connections between himself and his fans by stepping off mainstream streaming platforms.

Membership packs like the Cosy Couch offer exclusive early access to content, building a small, homegrown network of independent artists and supporters one song and community at a time.

Shane’s recent move to Patreon has been a “long time coming”. The ‘Cottage Community’ idea was inspired by a desire to recapture the “old school” intimacy of music as a direct conversation between artists and fans.

This steps away from the mainstream streaming giants such as Spotify and Amazon for platforms like Patreon and Bandcamp, platforms that enable “genuine, fair support and creative control.”

Shane reflects on his decision to leave Spotify, commenting that “simply put, I want to bring people back into the room, to listen and share intimate musical

experiences.”

He continues by reflecting that that is how he was introduced to songs and music, and he “feels strongly that there is a growing need for that reconnection.”

Shane also reflects on his newest single ‘Oval Tree’, which released independently in March as part of the ‘Cottage Community’ initiative on Bandcamp.

He describes it as an “introspective observation about my own growth” that was inspired by people and his lifelong fascination with trees.

The song has been praised, as it “blends heartfelt storytelling with a signature Irish indie folk style, with themes of change amid our shift away from streaming platforms”.

He has several live performances and tours lined up for 2026, focusing on his new ‘Cottage Community’ shows and solo sets across Europe.

Each month he will launch a new song on Bandcamp and Patreon, as well as host his monthly online show, ‘Television Thursday’, all of which are free to download and view for Patreon members.

He is also working on a new album at his home studio in Austria, The Craic Haus. For up-to-date info, one can join his mailing list, which can be found on his website www.shaneofearghail.com.

Shane would like to thank his growing ‘Cottage Community’ for supporting his music on Patreon, Bandcamp and other social media platforms and for sharing updates openly through his blogs, videos, and social channels like Instagram and Facebook.

He would also like to thank his team of Sabine Mann (web design/photography and artwork) and booker and Admin Babsi and Jeff, who play vital roles in enabling his music and events.

Finally, he would like to acknowledge The Echo for their “continued home support”.