Clonburris set for boost as NTA plans three new bus routes

These buses will operate as part of the Dublin City bus network in Clonburris

The National Transport Authority has drafted a proposal for three new bus routes to serve the growing population in Clonburris; L70, L71 AND 77.

These buses will operate as part of the Dublin City bus network, running seven days a week between 6am and 12am and will provide access to the city centre as well as local areas.

The planned L70, from Adamstown to Grange Castle and terminating at the Red Cow Luas, will use existing routes to cover currently unserved areas while also providing new connections for Adamstown and Clonburris.

Running every half hour, it will serve the new housing at Herons Lock off the R120, the large employment hub at Grange Castle, the rail stations at Kishoge and Clondalkin Fonthill via Thomas Omer Way before passing through Clondalkin Village and terminating at Red Cow Luas.

The new L71 will provide a new local route every 30 minutes between Adamstown, Clonburris and the Red Cow Luas, bringing service to the eastern half of Clonburris via South Link Street.

On route it will return bus services to Adamstown Avenue making use of the existing bus lanes. The route will also provide access to Kishoge and Clondalkin Fonthill rail stations before using Ninth Lock Road on its way to Clondalkin and Red Cow Luas.

The number 77 bus will provide direct city centre connections through the heart of Clonburris along the South Link Street, starting at Adamstown.

This high-frequency service, set to run every 15 minutes, will also provide additional public transport options for Adamstown and the wider community via interchange from the orbital routes it will interconnect with.

New fully accessible bus stops will be provided, each showing timetables, route diagrams and other useful information about the service.

A public consultation is now open until August 25th, and residents are encouraged to submit any suggestions or opinions regarding the proposed routes.

The NTA expressed the need for additional infrastructure for Clonburris as it continues to grow, noting that;

“As part of the development of Clonburris, the introduction of additional bus services will be essential to meet the needs of the growing community.”

“Working with South Dublin County Council, the NTA has identified the requirement for new bus routes to be delivered to ensure access to public transport for residents, within reasonable walking distance.”

With plans for up to 9,500 homes and a forecast population of 23,000 people, Clonburris is one of the fastest growing areas in the country.

Approximately 1,500 homes have already been built, with further development including the provision of supporting infrastructure such as roads, schools and community open space being delivered at pace.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme