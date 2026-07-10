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Small increase in fees proposed to solve parking problems at Airton Plaza
‘It’s a council problem’ says Tallaght South councillor

Small increase in fees proposed to solve parking problems at Airton Plaza

James Roulston MooneyJuly 10, 2026 2:23 pm

The management team of Airton Plaza has proposed a “small increase” in their car-parking provision in an attempt to combat parking problems at the complex.

The council has been in contact with Clúid Housing, who manage the apartments by the Airton and Belgard Roads, and noted that the team has offered to increase their provision slightly following an examination and have “maximised the car-parking in the available space” as a result.

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