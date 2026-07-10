Sacred Heart boys boxing clever!

A Jobstown boy completed his challenge of running 5km a day for the month of June on Tuesday evening, helping to raise more than €10,000 for Sacred Heart Boxing Club.

Bentley Byrne, a 10-year-old from Kiltalown, took on the daily challenge of running 5k a day in aid of his Sacred Heart BC in Killinarden Park, hitting 150km for the month, and crossed the line at the club at 6.30pm.

There, his achievement was celebrated – a bouncy castle, as well as ice cream, pizza, light refreshments and music awaited Bentley following the conclusion of his challenge.

The fundraising efforts were initially launched as a GoFundMe page but that soon stalled at €1.4k before Bentley, along with clubmate Harley Salinger who initially started it, took on the challenge.

Head Coach Mark Hanrahan complemented Bentley’s character as his social media campaign got the attention of global stars like Tyson Fury.

Mark said: “Normally, you wouldn’t send a 10-year-old to do a 5k at all, but he does the running with his Da . . . it really has taken off, but it’s his character – he’s funny, he’s very funny.”

Bentley’s challenge has garnered the interest of Tyson Fury and Jamie Carragher, and the boy has completed some of his 5ks alongside the likes of Irish boxing stars Pierce O’Leary and Ben Williams.

It also got the interest of the Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan TD, who paid a visit to the club last week and offered advice on grants, which they had struggled with.

The money saved up is planned to go towards some much-needed repairs and improvements.

These planned improvements include a new fire escape door, a new ring canvas and much-needed equipment.

The state of the current canvas led to a fighter’s injury prior to a tournament appearance and the condition of the door is shocking.

The fire escape door is in bits with holes in the wood big enough for a fox or cat to jump through, while the mirrors in the club are cracked and in need of a replacement as well.

“The club – it’s falling down around us really. It’s no longer safe.”

Funding is also sought so that the boxing club can hold training camps for its fighters and travel for competitions abroad to represent the club on a global level.

The club is known for its success, in spite of the worsening conditions of the current facilities, with medals at local, national and international levels.

If you wish to donate, visit the GoFundMe page which is able to be accessed through the club’s social media pages.