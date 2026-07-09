ESB warns public ‘no swimming’ in Wicklow and Kildare reservoirs

The ESB has asked the public not to swim or carry out other recreational activities in any ESB reservoirs and watercourses like Poulaphoca, Co. Wicklow and Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

The state-owned electricity company has issued a reminder to the public of the dangers of swimming in these areas and noted “potentially serious consequences” to these actions.

The ESB issued this warning due to the current spell of warm weather the country is enjoying.

The public is encouraged to choose safer swimming locations such as swimming pools or beaches with designated lifeguards.

Other unsafe swimming locations around the local area include the River Dodder and the Grand Canal.

ESB Hydro Operations Manager Henry Bouchier stated: “It is important that people take note of the safety warnings which are visible on signs posted around ESB reservoirs.

“These areas are unsafe for swimming due to deep, fast-flowing waters, fluctuating water levels, and uneven terrain, which present significant hazards to the public.”