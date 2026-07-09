Search
ESB warns public ‘no swimming’ in Wicklow and Kildare reservoirs
Poulaphoca, Co. Wicklow

ESB warns public ‘no swimming’ in Wicklow and Kildare reservoirs

James Roulston MooneyJuly 9, 2026 3:03 pm

The ESB has asked the public not to swim or carry out other recreational activities in any ESB reservoirs and watercourses like Poulaphoca, Co. Wicklow and Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

The state-owned electricity company has issued a reminder to the public of the dangers of swimming in these areas and noted “potentially serious consequences” to these actions.

The ESB issued this warning due to the current spell of warm weather the country is enjoying.

The public is encouraged to choose safer swimming locations such as swimming pools or beaches with designated lifeguards.

Other unsafe swimming locations around the local area include the River Dodder and the Grand Canal.

ESB Hydro Operations Manager Henry Bouchier stated: “It is important that people take note of the safety warnings which are visible on signs posted around ESB reservoirs.

“These areas are unsafe for swimming due to deep, fast-flowing waters, fluctuating water levels, and uneven terrain, which present significant hazards to the public.”

Read More


St Patrick’s campus expansion will provide ‘essential care’

Lucan

Further updates on the proposed development of the St Patrick’s Mental Health Services campus at St Edmundsbury Hospital were presented to councillors...

All-girls school ‘saddened’ by unfinished PE and concert hall

News

A local all-girls secondary school in Rathfarnham has lamented the “incomplete education” given to students due to a 25-year wait for a...

Holy Family CS lodge planning for 11 new classrooms and a new second floor

Property

11 new classrooms and a new second floor are sought in a new planning application seeking an extension to Rathcoole’s €20 million...

Teen gang attacks Irish citizen after he said he was from India

Tallaght

AN Irish citizen has detailed an attack he suffered in Citywest after he told a gang of teens that he was from...

LDA to start construction on 137 homes in Cherry Orchard

Ballyfermot

The Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council (DCC) are to start construction on 137 new homes at Cherry Orchard Point....

214 homes approved and commercial development

News

A new 214-home mixed-use residential and commercial development in Adamstown with blocks as high as nine storeys has received the go-ahead. A...

Volkswagen planning on 100,000 job cuts worldwide

Business

Volkswagen, with Irish offices in Clondalkin, is reportedly planning to cut 100,000 jobs worldwide in the biggest overhaul in the company’s history....

This weeks front pages – July 9, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas. Support local journalism by picking...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST