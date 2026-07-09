Volkswagen planning on 100,000 job cuts worldwide

Volkswagen, with Irish offices in Clondalkin, is reportedly planning to cut 100,000 jobs worldwide in the biggest overhaul in the company’s history.

Volkswagen Group Ireland Ltd, headquartered in the Liffey Valley Office Campus on the Fonthill Road, is part of the global Volkswagen Group which has almost 670,000 jobs worldwide.

It is understood that these cuts would lead to a 15 per cent decrease of the 667,164-strong workforce under the Volkswagen brand, while planned investment would also see the same size cut to bring it to around €130bn over the next five years.

The carmaker had previously outlined plans to cut 50,000 roles in Germany, but the reports now look to double that number being carried out across the globe over the next few years, along with the end of production at four plants in Germany.

An agreement had been made in 2024 with unions not to cease production at any German plants until the next decade, but plants closing after the phasing out of the current vehicle models on the production line is now on the cards, according to reports.

In the 2025 annual report, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume noted that new cars were put on the line last year and more enter the line this year, but also stated a decline in market value despite the new products – shares of the carmaker have declined in value since 2022.

The CEO stated the company aims to achieve a 10 per cent operating return on sales by 2030 through “strict cost and investment discipline.

He said: “This will be built on strict cost and investment discipline. However, we won’t be taking this approach just for the sake of cutting costs.

“It is essential for new investment, growth and a successful future for the Volkswagen Group.”

Volkswagen have 40 retailers across the country, including five in Dublin – one at Liffey Valley Motor Mall.

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