Moves to change outdated laws about horse carriages on streets

Upcoming legislation is being tabled regarding the elimination of the legal lacuna which prevents effective regulation of Dublin horse carriages.

Deputies Máire Devine and Mark Ward announced the legislation from Leinster House which is currently pending initial approval from the Oireachtas Bills Office.

Legal lacuna refers to any situation for which there is no applicable law, which in this case, relates to the regulation of horse carriages in Dublin, which was first introduced in 1853.

The aim of this legislation is to tackle the actions of unlicenced operators in Dublin, particularly in the city centre, who pose a danger to pedestrians and their customers.

Deputy Devine described the measures needed to be taken to change this outdated legislation, saying;

“Without updating or repealing that Victorian law, DCC says it cannot re-introduce modern bylaws, and the Government has not even started consultations to draft new legislation.”

Deputy Mark Ward commented on the cultural tradition of “proper urban horsemanship” in the south inner city, saying it is “undermined by gaps in regulation and arcane Victorian legislation.”

“Right now, licenced carriage operators who meet Dublin City Council’s standards and requirements under the old by-laws, are now working alongside unlicenced ones who don’t have any certification” he said.

Deputy Ward went on to say that Sinn Féin decided to take charge of the issue and ensure that regulation of the horse drawn carriage industry is introduced.

The party contacted local residents, carriage operators, and animal rights organisations to author this legislation after “years of being ignored by the Department of Transport”.

“Without proper oversight, both animal welfare and the upkeep of the city suffer” he said.

The welfare of pedestrians was raised as an issue by reputable carriage owners who fear that without action, a pedestrian death is possible due to the lack of safety knowledge from unlicensed carriage operators.

Deputy Máire Devine highlighted the concerns that are held by residents who often witness antisocial behaviour and mistreatment of horses by unlicensed operators, saying;

“Residents are frustrated by piles of horse manure outside their homes and by anti-social behaviour and mistreatment of horses by unlicenced operators.”

The first steps have been taken by Deputies Ward and Devine as they have sent the legislation to the Oireachtas Bills Office for approval, but the introduction of this bill may be delayed until September, as the government currently “prioritise their own legislation.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme