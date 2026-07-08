O’Gorman makes League of Ireland history

Aine O’Gorman has become the first female Academy Director in the League of Ireland

FORMER Shamrock Rovers and Ireland captain Aine O’Gorman has made history becoming the first female Academy Director in the League of Ireland, being appointed by Bray last week.

O’Gorman is perhaps best remembered at club level for her spells with Peamount, DLR Waves and Shamrock Rovers and scored over 200 goals across her club career before retiring at the end of last season.

She won two Premier Division titles and two FAI Women’s Cups also.

She was also a pivotal member of the team that qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, one of just two League of Ireland players in the team.

O’Gorman also spent time in England lining out for Doncaster Belles in the FA Women’s Super League early on in her career.

Following her retirement, O’Gorman joined Bray Wanderers as Assistant Coach of the U17s Women’s team and helped lead the side to qualification for Tier One.

She now will work directly with David Foley, overseeing the Club’s six Academy teams and the recently launched Emerging Talent Programme.

O’Gorman is looking forward to her new role with the club.

“I’m honoured to be appointed Academy Director at my local League of Ireland club, Bray Wanderers.

‘Having played throughout my career, I understand the commitment, dedication and support required for young players to reach their potential, both on and off the pitch.

I’m extremely passionate about youth development in Ireland and believe that creating the right environment is key to helping players grow, not only as footballers but as people.

Bray Wanderers has a wealth of talent within the Club and the local community, and I’m excited by the opportunity to help nurture and develop the next generation.

I look forward to working with players, coaches, parents and the wider Club community to build on the strong foundations already in place and to ensure the Academy continues to reflect the values, standards and ambitions of Bray Wanderers.”