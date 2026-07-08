Wanderers look to make history

Wanderer’s GAA hurlers is made up of mostly fathers who have kids playing within the club

WANDERER’S GAA hurlers are gearing up for their championship campaign after what has been a successful 2026 so far.

Established just four years ago the team is primarily composed of fathers who have children playing within the club. Many of whom have not played hurling before ever or last played as very young children.

The main goal of the team has not been to win titles or silverware but rather just to field an adult hurling team within the club which will hopefully develop a pathway for youth players to continue their involvement with Ballyboden Wanderers in the future.

A small club nestled in an area which is dominated by clubs larger than them with far more members and resources, keeping growth going within the club is always a challenge with Wanderers currently lacking a minor hurling team.

There is optimism amongst members though, a current crop of children are working their way through the ranks and if the club can keep this adult side going, they will eventually be able to integrate these players into the side who have been playing for extended periods of their youth.

Upon their formation the side was beaten regularly often by a significant scoreline however this year has seen that turn on its head with the hurling team recording the second win of their history with a three point victory against Ranelagh Gaels.

What is even more notable is the scoreline of many of the other matches played by the team, while they did not win another game they suffered extremely close losses to the likes of Lucan Sarsfields and Thomas Davis and have shown that they are now able to compete with teams.

The next goal the team has is to win their first Championship match, an endeavour that they hope to achieve this weekend where they will be facing Ranelagh Gaels, the same team they defeated in the league.

Ultimately though, a win or a loss doesn’t impact the teams wider overall goal, that being to continue a practice of hurling within Ballyboden Wanderers that future generations will be able to pick up and carry on.