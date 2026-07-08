In form St Anne’s set for championship Charge

St Anne’s hurlers are in a three horse race with ST Vincents and Round Towers in the league

ST ANNE’S Hurling team is in full flow this year as they prepare for their opening game in the Junior D Championship this weekend.

Formed in 2021, the team has gone from strength to strength, starting off in the Junior H Championship before successive promotions to now play in Junior D.

Similarly the club have gone up the league table also, now on top of the Division 8 table after winning the Division 9 title last year.

Currently in a three horse race with St Vincents and Round Towers Lusk, Annes sit at the top of the table on 19 points white admittedly Vincents have one game less played and Towers have two.

Their most recent win saw them beat out St Brigids with a 2-13 to 0-12 scoreline.

Coach Jonathon Doyle is happy with his side’s performance in the league as they are matching expectations from the start of the year.

“We were definitely aiming to continue the upward trend that we’ve set for the last few years, that was to finish in the top two and win promotion so we are definitely happy with how the season has gone so far.”

They won’t be back in action for a couple of months in the league as they now kick into gear for the Championship.

The side have reached three finals but are yet to lift a championship trophy with their first piece of silverware (the first in club hurling history also) coming with the league win last year.

They now look to change that this year as they embark on their campaign with a game against Ballinteer St Johns in Bohernabreena this weekend.

The two sides play in the same league division as one another with St Annes just coming out on top in the league fixture between the teams.

Doyle is confident with how his side are prepared ahead of the game.

“We’re looking good, we’re in good shape. We’ve won eight games in a row now and we’re getting a good few players back from long term injuries over the next week so a lot of them will be able to come onto the field during the championship.

‘We’re starting off with a home fixture as well which is nice.”

Doyle acknowledged the standard of the teams they have been playing recently now in Division 8 and soon in Junior D.

“The step up to Division 8 has been a real difference in class and standard, but for us to get better we have to play better opposition.

‘Our lads have improved year on year as well. We’ve gotten really strong and integrated a few lads into the panel whether they were coming through or played football for Annes but never had the option of playing hurling for them.

‘Some of those lads have come back and added big strength to the panel.”

“The big issue we will have is panel depth which is something we are still trying to build on. We should have some of the first few minors coming through next year which should fix that.”

A club with a very proud footballing history, Annes’ now have another side to highlight and showcase with the club members really getting behind the hurlers since their formation.

“At the start it had its challenges because Annes is traditionally a football club, the chairman at the time Gerry Anderson, got right behind the idea.

‘The support for our matches is incredible, the amount of people who come down, watch and cheer us on.

‘It’s great and it just provides that avenue for the younger lads as well. They can see an adult hurling team so they don’t have to go to another club and do it. That keeps them more involved as well.”

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