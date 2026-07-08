‘If Pico was 24 we would be getting €10m for him’

Pico Lopes and Cape Verde were knocked out of the World Cup by Argentina in extra time Photo by Sportsfile

CRUMLIN native Pico Lopes has bowed out of the World Cup alongside Cape Verde following a 3-2 defeat in the Round of 32 to Argentina.

The country became the smallest nation to ever reach the knockout stages of the competition and achieved memorable results throughout the campaign such as draws with both Spain and Uruguay.

A 1-1 draw against the World Champions in regular time saw the match extended and the final score would see Cape Verde eliminated from the competition following a thrilling extra 30 minutes.

His manager at club level Stephen Bradley has been extremely impressed with Lopes’ World Cup run.

“It’s been incredible. I don’t think people understand, or maybe they do, just what it takes to do that. The whole country was behind Pico which is really special to see and for him and his family.

‘Cape Verde played against top, top opposition and looked so comfortable in that environment.

‘It felt to me against Argentina, especially when they went behind that they allowed themselves to breathe and play the game.”

“What they have achieved will have a knock-on effect in Cape Verde for a long time to come.

‘Similar to when you go back to the Jack Charlton era here, when Ireland qualified, there was a knock-on effect on people.

‘They’re gutted to be out but it was a special time for them. Pico was incredible.

‘I thought against Argentina, he was top level in terms of that we know he can defend, but on the ball, where he has improved so much, his play on the ball especially from second half on, was as good as you’ll see. If Pico was 24, I think we’d be getting ten million for him!”

34 year old Lopes spoke on the tournament in an interview after the game.

“I suppose it was a good game to watch, we’re very sad that we came so close and fell at the final hurdle.

‘I think we’ve given a good account of ourselves, not just tonight but over the whole tournament. We wanted to show that we deserve to be at this level and compete and we did that.”

“I have to say the support that we’ve received, not just from Cape Verde or from Ireland but all over the world has been really overwhelming.

‘We really appreciate it and the way that everyone has taken us as their second country has been really nice.

‘We wanted to write our own history and create history. Everyone knows who Cape Verde is now and that’s a huge thing.”

Lopes also later made a post on social media platforms following the country’s exit from the World Cup.

“Our journey is over , but what a journey it’s been…

Sad to see it come to an end but proud of what we’ve managed to achieve. On the biggest stage in football we showed who we are as a football team and as a nation. Small country , big heart …

I’m so proud to be a part of this group and the memories we’ve created will last a lifetime. I want to thank my family, friends and everyone who supported us on this journey.

It’s been magical and I’ve loved every minute of it…

ORGULHO DI NOS”

Now Lopes has returned to Dublin where he will take work with RTE as a pundit covering the Argentina vs Egypt game during the week as well as England vs Norway this Saturday.