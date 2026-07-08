Lucan gaelscoil latest school to lose teaching position

Gaelscoil Naomh Padraig is the latest school in the Lucan area that has recently been told it will lose a teaching position.

The loss of this position is due to a reduction in enrolment numbers to 367, which is below the necessary figure of 373 to keep the position.

An appeal was submitted to the Department of Education in hopes the decision could be reversed, but the school received confirmation that the appeal was unsuccessful.

Due to the loss of the position, Principal of Gaelscoil Naomh Padraig, Liam Breathnach, told The Echo that he will have to merge 5th and 6th class students into one classroom, something that the school has never had to do, until now.

Liam expressed the frustration that teachers in his school are feeling following the news, but says it is a “nationwide” issue.

He believes that the issue regarding the increased loss of teaching positions in the area is a demographic issue, as there are many schools within close proximity to one another.

“In previous years, there may have been a much higher number of children in the area, which meant there was a greater demand for more schools, which isn’t exactly the case today.”

He went on to describe how the pupil-to-teacher ratio in schools – which currently stands at 23:1 – is “one of the highest in Europe” and is also affecting the number of teaching positions per school.

“The only way this issue will be resolved is if the government makes a change to the ratio in the next budget by bringing it down to 22:1.”

If the Government reduced the ratio, schools like Gaelscoil Naomh Padraig would not have to reach such a high enrolment figure every year, and in turn, allow them to keep the extra teaching position.

As well as the high number of students per classroom, the lack of resources for teachers is also an issue that teachers are calling to be addressed by government officials.

Liam explained that in recent years, there is a much higher number of children with additional educational needs and not enough places in the necessary schools for them.

This means that many of these children attend mainstream schools that are under resourced and may not provide the necessary number of SNAs compared to special education schools.

“Department of Education and the wider government are not providing the necessary resources and support in schools to match the needs of the children.”

He clarified that the teachers in his school are grateful for their line of work and enjoy working in education, but are feeling the effects of burnout and excess stress, which could be relieved by Government action;

“It’s a privileged position; we love being there and making a difference, but please give us the resources to help us do it” he said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme