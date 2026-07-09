Boots post revenues of €598.5 million

Citywest-based retailer and pharmacy giant Boots posted revenues of almost €600 million in their figures for the last year, with strong sales noted across its business.

The latest accounts show Boots Retail (Ireland) Ltd, based in Citywest Business Campus, saw its revenue rise by around €18m as it sailed towards €598.5m for year-end August 2025, with the revenue split between its pharmacy services and its health and beauty retail.

The company had 94 locations in operation up to the end of the financial year and saw most of its revenue come from the retail aspect of their offerings at 86.7 per cent, a small decrease on year-end August 2024’s figures, while pharmacy services saw their share of the spoils rise above 13 per cent.

Comparable stores sales growth, which refers to the difference in revenue generated by a retail chain’s existing outlets, was listed at 6.4 per cent, down from 7.4 per cent the previous year. Post-tax profit for the company rose to €31.9m in the latest filings, despite a notably higher cost of sales, which saw an increase of 4.8 per cent to grow to €313.3m.

The company had 1,657 staff during the year with all employed in sales and marketing, down 11 from 2024 figures, but staff costs increased from €77.2m to €81.8m, with wages and salaries accounting for the lion’s share of this with €73.7m.

The wider UK-headquartered company employs more than 51,000 staff around the world.

Boots opened its first Irish store in November 1996, with its second store coming three months later in February 1997 at The Square Shopping Centre.

Boots Ireland was founded in November 2002 and runs its Divisional Support Office from the address in Citywest.

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