Brennan’s Bread is named top brand for shoppers in Ireland

Walkinstown-based Brennan’s Bread has been given the title of top brand for shoppers in Ireland for the second year in a row, according to a new report.

Brennan’s Bread, with its headquarters and main industrial facility in Greenhills Industrial Estate, is the most chosen Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in Ireland, according to the Worldpanel by Numerator’s 2026 Brand Footprint report, retaining the top spot it received in 2025.

FMCG are goods sold quickly and are in high demand, usually listed at a low cost – such as bread.

The Ballymount-based Jacob’s is also part of the top five in the new report which ranks the most chosen FMCG brands in Ireland through Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), which combines the household penetration of a product as well as their purchase frequency.

Brennan’s retained its top spot with 75.8 per cent household penetration and it was noted that the importance of the product in family homes played a part in their success, as well as the brand recognition – inflation has led to consumers buying little looking after their budgets, but also relying on the brands they know.

The report stated: “Holding a position in the ranking and growing the quality of that position are two different things – and the gap between them is widening for several of Ireland’s best-known brands.”

The statistics for Brennan’s are a small decrease on the previous years but the brands still remain in the top spot.

The spend for these types of products went up 10 per cent year-on-year to hit €1.8 billion.

The report also noted that water and energy are the fastest-moving sub-category in beverages.

Ballyfermot-based Ballygowan Water rose 24 places with CRPs up 25.2 per cent and spend rising 35.8 per cent.

The brand’s partnerships with Irish rugby and GAA are stated to have offered a local face that shoppers responded to.