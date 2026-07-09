Amancio Ortega has Irish retail portfolio of €324 million

The owner of 1.2 million sq ft of logistics space in Baldonnell Business Park has an Irish retail portfolio valued at €324 million, according to the latest financial filings.

Amancio Ortega, the founder and owner of global fast-fashion brand Zara, has a retail portfolio of Irish locations worth a combined €324.5m, including his square footage in Baldonnell.

Mr Ortega had purchased the large amount of logistics space in late 2023 for approximately €225m, with Amazon’s fulfilment taking up over half of that space with their lease of the 630,000 sq ft for the site.

The deal to purchase the space three years ago was the largest logistics-related purchase in Irish history at the time and was done through investment firm Pontegadea, which had entered the Irish market earlier that year when it scooped up a docklands residential building previously owned by US property group Kennedy Wilson and NAMA.

There was an increase in revenue from the site in 2025, up from €6.9m to €11.5m and there was also an after-tax profit of €1.1 m recorded, which marked a €2m swing after a loss of €986k in 2024.

However, the logistics space fell in value from €164.1m to €159m despite the strong numbers posted in the accounts.

The Spanish businessman made almost €8m in pre-tax profit and received nearly €20m in rental income from Irish properties in 2025.

The three Irish companies under his wing recorded €19.62m in revenue and reported pre-tax profits of €7.98m, with over half coming from Baldonnell.

Rental income at Baldonnell jumped by almost two thirds, rising from €6.6 million to €10.8 million, while service income more than doubled as it rose to €794k from €345k.

Ortega’s global property portfolio is worth approximately €21.8bn with locations all over the world.