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214 homes approved and commercial development

214 homes approved and commercial development

Echo StaffJuly 9, 2026 9:21 am

A new 214-home mixed-use residential and commercial development in Adamstown with blocks as high as nine storeys has received the go-ahead.

A new development from Evara Developments Ltd on a 1.67 hectares site in Gollierstown, Adamstown has been granted permission by the local authority with housing, a childcare facility, a play space and retail units to be delivered.

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