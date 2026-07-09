214 homes approved and commercial development
A new 214-home mixed-use residential and commercial development in Adamstown with blocks as high as nine storeys has received the go-ahead.
A new development from Evara Developments Ltd on a 1.67 hectares site in Gollierstown, Adamstown has been granted permission by the local authority with housing, a childcare facility, a play space and retail units to be delivered.
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