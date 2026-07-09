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Teen gang attacks Irish citizen after he said he was from India

Teen gang attacks Irish citizen after he said he was from India

James Roulston MooneyJuly 9, 2026 11:41 am

AN Irish citizen has detailed an attack he suffered in Citywest after he told a gang of teens that he was from India while enjoying his daily walk on Saturday evening.

36-year-old Arunabha Ray was attacked and hit in the face by a group of teens after they surrounded him during an evening walk in Carrigmore Park.

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