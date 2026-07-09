LDA to start construction on 137 homes in Cherry Orchard

The Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council (DCC) are to start construction on 137 new homes at Cherry Orchard Point.

The homes are part of Phase 2 of Cherry Orchard Point; a new neighbourhood being developed in Dublin 10 by the LDA in partnership with DCC, which will deliver more than 1,200 homes.

Phase 1 of Cherry Orchard Point is already under construction.

The contractor, John Sisk & Son, has commenced work on 389 of a total of 708 affordable homes as part of Phase 1A.

The first 389 homes will include 308 cost rental and 81 social homes across five apartment blocks. This first phase of the development also includes a supermarket unit, commercial/retail units, community, cultural and arts spaces, and a creche.

As part of Phase 2, B&C Contractors have now been appointed to commence work on 137 new homes, all of which will be made available for sale through the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme, managed by Dublin City Council and the LDA.

The new homes will be delivered across six blocks, which include 88 three-bedroom houses, 13 two-bedroom houses, 18 three-bedroom duplex apartments and 18 two-bed duplex apartments. Construction is due to start in the coming weeks.

The Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme enables eligible buyers to bridge the gap between the price of the home and the amount of personal funds and mortgage available to them.

The scheme involves a shared equity arrangement, which effectively lowers the upfront cost and enables Dublin City Council to hold an equity interest in the property until it is repaid, or the home is sold.

As with the homes being developed in Phase 1, the Phase 2 homes at Cherry Orchard Point will be A-rated, with heat pump systems, solar panels and quality insulation.

The development is beside the M50 and within easy reach of a host of businesses and major employers, including those located at Park West Business Park.

Cherry Orchard Point is being developed by the LDA and Dublin City Council on a total of over 13-hectares of land owned by Dublin City Council.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 involve the planned development of an 11.41-hectare site located next to Park West & Cherry Orchard Railway Station.

Once complete, Cherry Orchard Point will deliver 1,200 homes and feature landscaped open spaces, including a plaza, multipurpose amenity lawn, outdoor fitness trail, multipurpose games area and a playground.

A network of parks and civic spaces will be connected by tree-lined streets while residents will benefit from high quality integrated and accessible public transport and a safe and permeable environment that promotes sustainable travel modes.

Cherry Orchard Point has been designed to integrate with other local Dublin City Council projects including the redevelopment of Cherry Orchard Park to provide a new sports hub and the creation of a village hub in Cherry Orchard opposite St Ultan’s School.