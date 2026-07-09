Rhasidat Adeleke pulls out of monaco diamond league

Tallaght native Rhasidat Adeleke has elected to withdraw from this Friday’s Diamond League event in Monaco following a poor showing at the Prefontaine Classic last week.

Adeleke made her return to the 400m in Eugene with a time of 52.26 which is more than three seconds off her current national record that she set back in 2024.

Adeleke started off the race reasonably well however totally fell off towards the final 200m and finished in last place being the only runner to not run underneath the 52 second mark.

In an instagram story following the event she had described the return as ‘beyond rough’ and the result left her well above the qualifying time of 51.20 for the European Championships which are being held in Birmingham later on in the summer.

It looks like Adeleke would be unable to replicate her previous performances in Monaco had she gone ahead with the race this week.

Back in 2024 the sprinter won the event with a time of 49.17 seconds which happens to be her second fastest time ever in the 400m.

This marks the second year in a row that she has pulled out from the competition.

Opportunities to make the qualification time for Birmingham are limited and Adeleke may have to leave it until the deadline date.

A big performance at the Irish National Championships on July 26th in Santry can still get her over the line.