St Patrick’s campus expansion will provide ‘essential care’

Further updates on the proposed development of the St Patrick’s Mental Health Services campus at St Edmundsbury Hospital were presented to councillors at this month’s committee meeting.

The development includes the expansion of the St Patrick’s campus, increasing the facility’s capacity from 52 beds to 214 inpatient beds and providing “essential care to a number of patients in the region and wider State.”

Of the 214 new beds, 200 of these will be set aside for an adult inpatient facility with the other 14 beds reserved for an adolescent unit.

This development is located on an 8.1-hectare site at St Edmundsbury Hospital in Lucan over the course of a 10-year permission period.

As the campus lies on the site of a refurbished 19th century Georgian house, a full modernisation operation will be undertaken to ensure the needs of patients and staff can be fully catered for.

The construction of associated clinical, staff and support facilities, together with demolition works, as well as the refurbishment of protected structures have been listed as part of the plans.

The development of a public open space, therapeutic gardens, parking and infrastructure are also laid out in these plans.

Landscaping as part of the proposal includes the provision of public open space to preserve the existing walking loop and ensure public access to the future Liffey Valley Park.

Upon further assessment of this project, the contribution this future hospital would make to mental health services across the region and wider state was said to be “significant.”

The Inspectors Report, which was published following an inspection of the site on May 29th, 2025, referenced the “immense strain” that the Irish Health Care System is currently experiencing and “the need for adequate efficient services”, which this new hospital will provide.

The Report went on to mention recent research that was conducted by St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, which showed;

“Mental health services are in highest demand in areas within Co. Dublin, with reference to records from St Patrick’s University Hospital, SPUH, Willow Grove Adolescent Unit, and St. Edmundsbury House, which show 80 per cent of patients utilising inpatient services are travelling from Co. Dublin but also from other areas of the country.”

This new site will provide crucial mental health services to those in need, with increased specialist units alongside the continued use of St Edmondsbury house for extended Day Care Service Provision.

Some of these services include adult and adolescent day services, eating disorder services, age care services, higher acuity services and general psychiatric care services and a full range of therapeutic services, including music, arts, crafts, and horticulture.

On July 13, the next steps will be taken by the Project Managers, when the Chief Executive’s Report will be finalised and presented to elected SDCC members at next month’s full council meeting.

A final decision will be made by the Commission on October 26, following a review of any submissions or recommendations.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme