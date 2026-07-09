All-girls school ‘saddened’ by unfinished PE and concert hall
A local all-girls secondary school in Rathfarnham has lamented the “incomplete education” given to students due to a 25-year wait for a new PE hall and concert hall.
Sancta Maria College in Ballyroan Crescent has been waiting for their school gym and drama room to be delivered for two-and-a-half decades along with a ring road, with two half-built structures currently at the site after the original construction company went into liquidation – no works have been carried out in the last six years.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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