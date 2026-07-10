Speaker Conolly seek fire safety cert for development

A fire safety certificate has been sought for the planned 55-home development at the site of the Speaker Conolly in Firhouse.

Plans were approved in March for 55 residential units including commercial units and a new pub to be built on the site of the Speaker Conolly on Firhouse Road.

The proposed development will consist of the demolition of the Speaker Conolly public house including the part-single part-two-storey public house, and ancillary stores and structures on a development site of 0.32 hectares, to make way for an all-in-one building ranging in height from four to six storeys and part basement.

The apartments are made up of 17 one-beds and 38 two-beds and the new pub and restaurant, café and beauty salon will be available at ground floor level.

Developer Seabren Developments Limited, whose director Michael Moran is related to the Red Cow Hotel owners, secured permission from South Dublin County Council in March 2025 – the application for the fire safety certificate is credited to Mr Moran.

The development will also consist of the provision of enhanced pedestrian infrastructure, provision of circa 297 sq m communal open space at podium level and related play areas, hard and soft landscaping, street furniture.

Twenty-five parking spaces will be provided including two accessible spaces and two car-share spaces, car-parking along the internal access road, electric vehicle charging points, and 104 bicycle-parking spaces. Infrastructural services and connections to existing public services will be provided, such as ducting, waste management, stormwater management, signage, public lighting, solar panels as well as antennas.

In the conditions set by ACP, the developer’s obligations to comply with standards in terms of construction, road safety, visual amenity, waste and property management, and public health were outlined.