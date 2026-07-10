Man arrested following investigation into Killinarden explosion

A man in his 50s is due before court this morning after he was arrested and charged following an investigation into an explosion at a home in Killinarden last March.

The man is due to appear before Court 4 of the Criminal Courts of Justice in relation to the explosion that occurred in the Donomore estate on March 26, 2025.

A man in his 50s was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the event last year.

The man lost part of his arm after a pipe bomb detonated accidently as the man went to handle it in the house.

TAGS Tallaght