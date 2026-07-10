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Family festival for Tallaght Stadium in September
Plans for a two-day family festival in Tallaght Stadium and (inset): Drawing of ‘festival village’

Family festival for Tallaght Stadium in September

James Roulston MooneyJuly 10, 2026 12:40 pm

A NEW two-day festival is proposed for Tallaght Stadium at the end of September, a collaboration between the council and Kaleidoscope.

The council had set aside €100,000 in the 2026 Annual Budget for a pilot concert in Tallaght Stadium to happen before the end of the year.

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