Family festival for Tallaght Stadium in September
A NEW two-day festival is proposed for Tallaght Stadium at the end of September, a collaboration between the council and Kaleidoscope.
The council had set aside €100,000 in the 2026 Annual Budget for a pilot concert in Tallaght Stadium to happen before the end of the year.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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