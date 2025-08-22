Clondalkin based management company to expand operations in UK and mainland Europe

Adco Contracting, specialists in CSA Project Managment, Pharma, new build and fit out

A CLONDALKIN-based construction management company are set to expand their operations beyond Ireland, reports Ellen Gough.

Adco Contracting, who deliver clean room installation, fit out works and general contracting services, aims to expand its operations in the UK and mainland Europe.

The company was founded by Mick Foran in 2009, and has invested €1.2 million into its development in the past two years.

It offers construction management services with “transparency, consistency and respect for the professional teams and clients with whom we collaborate”. The strength of the ADCO teams comprise a proven track record in clean room installation, fit out works and general contracting, with specialisation in the pharmaceutical sector.

Over 80% of ADCO Contracting’s work is sourced from repeat business clients within the pharmaceutical, commercial, industrial, hospitality, medical and automotive sectors.

Their blue-chip, international clients include Pfizer, Alexion, Allergan, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Covidien, Leo Pharma, Forest Labs, Mallinckrodt, Biotrin, the Department of Defence, the Department of Education, Astellas and Ipsen.

According to founder Mark Foran, the company is now seeking to move beyond Ireland and into export operations in the UK and EU. “We’re also looking at building opportunities abroad, developing partnerships with existing clients,” he recently told The Business Post.

“That can dovetail into the data centre sector abroad as the skill set we have in pharma and life sciences is very transferable into that sector.

“Our vision is focused on 2030. We need to grow across each department and we’re putting in structures to do that.”