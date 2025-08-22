Search
Widower faces new charges of attempted murder of man (29)

Mark KeaneAugust 22, 2025 11:17 am

A FATHER of three has been charged with attempted murder of a man who was allegedly attacked and had two fingers cut off in a house in Dublin in May.

Widower Bernard Mongan Sr (42), of Deansrath Grove, Clondalkin, appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday when his case was upgraded.

