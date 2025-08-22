Widower faces new charges of attempted murder of man (29)
A FATHER of three has been charged with attempted murder of a man who was allegedly attacked and had two fingers cut off in a house in Dublin in May.
Widower Bernard Mongan Sr (42), of Deansrath Grove, Clondalkin, appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday when his case was upgraded.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
This weeks front pages – August 21, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
Burke name chiselled off plaque in Corkagh ParkClondalkin
The name of a disgraced former TD, who faced investigation for corruption and served time for tax evasion, has been chiselled off...
March for little Harvey who died while waiting for surgeryClondalkin
A MARCH from the Garden of Remembrance will be held this Saturday in memory of a young Clondalkin boy and to highlight...
AUTHORMark Keane
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.